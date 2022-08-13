Events are held every week to announce a product, celebrate birthdays, weddings and milestones and all engage an event anchor or simply put, a Master of Ceremony (MC), that helps to carry out the agenda of the day and engage the audience present at the event.

Be it a political event, product unveiling, social events held physically or virtually, an event anchor that knows his/her onions is engaged and possesses the artistic grandeur to connect all the dots together to make a complete beautiful masterpiece. This is the person of a Professional Event MC!

An MC is not just a person speaking over the mic as gap fillers between programmes or a comedian that cracks the audience up with jokes; an MC is the host, and facilitator of an event, playing a significant role in the overall success of the event.

Talent Development

Learning the skills of being an MC is intrinsic as the art is rewarding if the price can be paid. According to a young professional event anchor, who is also a radio presenter and actor known as

MC K Network, event anchoring is easy when one knows what he is doing, and does not relent on the talent but seek to develop it.

For aspiring MC, he says, one must know how to talk and communicate, as there are social skills to be learned.

He adds that it is essential the aspiring event anchor discovers himself, is passionate about the career, humble and outgoing, ready to invest and attend events where he can meet clients and network with people.

Popular comedian and content creator, Bright Chinedu, known as MC Acapella, says event anchors referred to as MCs, are well sought after but not many are professionals. He said an aspiring MC should get an education and get a mentor if he/she wants to go far.

Profitability

Event Anchoring is a rewarding career and affords the professional the privilege of meeting individuals and rendering services for them. MC Acapella concurred that indeed it is profitable and the onus lies on the MC to increase his worth to afford him a higher pay.

Profit

The Income made from anchoring of events varies. According to MC K Network, the revenue depends on the event. He notes that he has made as much as N200,000 and N500,000 from one event as exposure is key. One needs to be open minded and have a basic fee for his services.