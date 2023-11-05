​BREAK A SWEAT

Engage in regular cardiovascular exercise that elevates your heart rate and increases blood flow to the brain and body. Several studies have found an association between physical activity and reduced risk of cognitive decline.

QUIT SMOKING

Evidence shows that smoking increases risk of cognitive decline. Quitting smoking can reduce that risk to levels comparable to those who have not smoked.

PROTECT YOUR HEAD

Brain injury can raise your risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Wear a seat belt, use a helmet when playing contact sports or riding a bike, and take steps to prevent falls.

GET ENOUGH SLEEP

Not getting enough sleep due to conditions like insomnia or sleep apnea may result in problems with memory and thinking.

TAKE YOUR MENTAL HEALTH SERIOUSLY

Some studies link a history of depression with increased risk of cognitive decline, so seek medical treatment if you have symptoms of depression, anxiety or other mental health concerns. Also, try to manage stress.

GET SOCIAL

Staying socially engaged may support brain health. Pursue social activities that are meaningful to you. Find ways to be part of your local community, If you enjoy singing, join a local choir. Or, just share activities with friends and family.

GET MENTAL STIMULATION

Challenge and activate your mind. Complete a jigsaw puzzle. Do something artistic. Play games that make you think strategically. Challenging your mind may have short and long-term benefits for your brain.

https://www.alz.org/help-support