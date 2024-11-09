Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu has described Super Eagle’s goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as one of the best African goalkeepers at the moment.

Okoye has been in his best form for Udinese in the Serie A this ongoing season.

However, in a chat with Tutto Udinese, Agu stated that Okoye has the potential to be counted among some of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“It is difficult to take a starting spot at top European clubs, but Okoye has made it easy. However, Maduka cannot afford to relax; he must continue to work hard,” Agu was quoted as saying by Tutto Udinese.

“I have always known about his talent since his time at Dusseldorf. I saw his potential and brought him to the national team, despite not everyone believing in him. It is not a stroke of luck that he has risen through the ranks.

“I think he is one of the best African goalkeepers, not only because of his talent but also because of a combination of factors such as age and height.”