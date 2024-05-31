Enzo Maresca has agreed terms on a five-year deal with Chelsea to become the club’s new head coach.

The 44-year-old, who will succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, will move from Leicester after leading them back to the Premier League by winning the Championship.

It was gathered that work on his contract was being finalised by lawyers and an announcement could be made before the weekend.

The length of contract reflects the fact that everyone is focused on bringing long-term success back to Chelsea and ends any future speculation about renewals.

Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart had travelled to Marbella for face-to-face talks with Maresca after Leicester gave permission for discussions to commence.

The Italian’s release clause at the King Power Stadium, it was gathered, is between £8m and £10m.

Chelsea were impressed by the depth and breadth of Maresca’s knowledge about their squad in talks with his representatives, as well as his focus on the way Chelsea want to play and his desire for the job.

Maresca’s obsession with possession and positional play made him the leading candidate to replace Pochettino, who left by mutual consent.

Senior Chelsea figures believe the new head coach will be the final piece of the jigsaw to fit into the new modern structure they have built at the club.

The West London club expect to be busy in the transfer market this summer with players coming and going. Trading is likely to see the signing of a new No 9 and centre-back, while the futures of high-earners such as Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga need to be resolved