The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has called for a comprehensive technological transformation to tackle prevalent healthcare issues in Africa.

Speaking at a breakfast event co-hosted by GAVI and the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, in collaboration with Zipline during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tijani stressed the necessity of empowering governments to leverage available technologies.

He noted the importance of increased investments to connect people and provide them with access to crucial information.

Tijani noted the significance of fostering ecosystems that support and scale innovation to address challenges faced in Africa, citing Rwanda as an example.

He commended the Rwandan government for laying the foundation and creating an ecosystem that facilitated innovation, leading to successful solutions for the country’s challenges.

The minister underscored connectivity issues in various regions as a key concern.

He said, “Despite the presence of numerous facilities, inadequate connectivity often impedes developmental potential,” adding that there is a need to focus on creating ecosystems that enable and facilitate development, ensuring that the required infrastructure supports investments.

The call for the adoption of health technologies aligns with Zipline’s recent introduction of drone technology for distributing essential medical commodities to health facilities in Nigeria.

States like Kaduna, Cross River, and Bayelsa have already partnered with Zipline to expedite the airlifting of critical medical products, including vaccines and blood, to various communities.

Zipline’s drones cover distances that would take approximately three hours by road in less than 35 minutes. The technology has demonstrated significant improvements in the quality of care, patient outcomes, and healthcare giver satisfaction.

Tijani applauded investments like Zipline’s as crucial drivers of technology, emphasising that Africa can effectively address its challenges and accelerate development by investing in necessary infrastructure and creating supportive ecosystems.

The event, themed ‘Innovation at Scale: Ensuring Health and Prosperity,’ featured key figures sharing insights on leveraging technology and innovation to address Africa’s challenges.

Contributors highlighted the critical role of technology and innovation in ensuring health and prosperity on the continent, emphasising collaborative efforts for positive change.