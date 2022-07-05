Delta State governor and People’s Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that his missing WAEC result was the second best in 1976.

He debunked reports that he does not have a WAEC result, adding that he was an outstanding student at secondary school level.

Okowa stated this at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

He added that virtually all universities in the country offered him admission based on his outstanding performance in WASC and Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations.

He said media reports about his missing result were “deliberate wrong perception and unnecessary politics.”

He said, “On the issue of my certificate, I think it is a misconception. People try to play politics with everything.

“Yes, I lost my WAEC certificate but I have the print out from Edo College, Benin City, which clearly stated that I have distinction in all subjects.

“The Higher School Certificate was attached and it has been acknowledged by Edo College and the school put it out there that I made an ‘A’ `B’ `B’, I do not pride myself but it was very difficult to make such grade in higher school at that time.

“My high school result was the second best nationally in 1976 when I finished. So, many universities admitted me through Telegram as at that time and I had to start making choices of which to accept,” the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, stated.