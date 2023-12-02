The newly elected president of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lucky Emonefe, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to approve a national annual bursary of N200,000 to all Nigerian students irrespective of their creed or tribe.

In his first press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Emonefe, said the Fund will act as palliatives to cushion the effects of the hard economic situation occasioned by highly overdue economic reforms of the Tinubu’s administration.

LEADERSHIP reports that NANS went into process of electing new leadership on Monday, November 27, 2023.

He said, “NANS under my leadership, in as much as will not be a rubber-stamp to Government decisions and policies, by the same token we shall not be used by any individual or groups to advance or achieve their nefarious agenda against the State.

“We shall closely monitor, analyse and scrutinise Government policies as they relate to general well being of the students and greater welfare of the Nigerian citizenry before coming up with our position on governance. Strictly speaking, our NANS is NANS for the students’ interests alone.

“As a flow from the above, we hereby make a passionate appeal to Mr President to approve a National annual Bursary of 200,000 to all Nigerians irrespective of their creed or tribe.

“This of course will act as to cushion the effects of the hard economic situation occasioned overdue economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He further commended the proposed take off of the students loans scheme in January 2024, saying the NANS will like to be part of monitoring and supervisory body for the scheme to ensure strict compliance with the schemes’ terms and goals.

“Without mincing words, the stoppage of the proposed remittance of 40 percent IGR of public owned tertiary institutions of learning to the Federal cover is manifest of Mr President’s feelings correct gauging of the pulse of Nigerian Students and citizenry. The policy will no doubt have heavy toll and monumental pressure on wellbeing and survival of average Nigerian Students.”