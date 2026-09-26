The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, says more than 10 million vulnerable Nigerians who benefited from the N75,000 conditional cash transfer programme do not have access to mobile phones, are not on social media and do not own television sets.

Yilwatda made the disclosure on Saturday while responding to questions from journalists shortly after a three-day retreat of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The APC chairman said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had implemented several projects and programmes, including road infrastructure, student loans and humanitarian interventions such as the conditional cash transfer programme funded from the gains of fuel subsidy removal.

He said the government had provided N75,000 to more than 10 million vulnerable Nigerians through the conditional cash transfer scheme under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

“We have given 75,000 naira to over 10 million Nigerians across the country using the conditional cash transfer under the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction.

“Mind you, these people who are poor and vulnerable don’t have telephone to make call, they are not on social media. They don’t have television. They cannot come and challenge and discuss as we are doing here, but they are out there.”

Yilwatda also highlighted the government’s ongoing infrastructure projects across the country.

“We are constructing roads and paying people that are working on the road site and construction is going across the country,” he said.

APC NEC Adopts Resolutions

Speaking on the outcome of the retreat, Yilwatda said the NEC had taken resolutions on several national and party-related issues.

“First, we extend our deepest condolences to the people of Niger state, the government and the good people of the state over the lost of the 37 miners in the state. Our prayers and heart are with the people of Niger state over the lost,” he said.

He said the party also reviewed its affairs at various levels, from the national leadership to state, local government, ward and polling-unit levels.

“At the retreat, the party also, have a deep dive into the party affairs at the national, state, local government, ward and down to polin units. After we review the performance of the party, we affirm that the party is strong and prepared for the 2027 general election,” he added.

According to him, the NEC also passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as other APC candidates elected during the party’s primaries for the 2027 general elections.

“Also, we resolved to continue reconcilation where we need to make reconciliation. We encouraged the state chapters to constitute reconciliation committee where they have not done it to ensure that we consolidate the party towards winning and to sustain the gains that we had in the previous elections,” he noted.

Yilwatda added that the NEC resolved to take the lead in the party’s campaign and communication efforts by highlighting the achievements of the Tinubu administration across the country.

He said the party would continue to engage Nigerians and communicate the government’s programmes and projects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NEC also commended Nigerians for their support and appealed for continued backing for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.