Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a dismissed Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Monday George Chika, and a female drug kingpin, Mrs. Jemilat Seriki, for drug-related offences.

64-year-old former DPO of Idanre Police Division, Ondo State, Chika, who was dismissed from service for drug offences, has again been arrested with an accomplice, Emmanuel Eniola, 40, with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg in Niger State.

They were arrested on Sunday, January 30 in Mokwa, Niger State, after their Toyota Avalon car marked EKY 429 BZ (Lagos) loaded with the substance at Idanre and heading to Kainji, New Bussa local government area of the state, was intercepted.

The female drug kingpin, Seriki, who is one of the owners of 12,385 pellets of Loud imported from Ghana and intercepted at Eko Atlantic beach, Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, November 27, 2021, has been arrested by narcotic officers after weeks of manhunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDLEA said Seriki, a.k.a Iya Ilorin, admitted being one of the owners of the consignments seized, adding that her bags of drugs had ‘Jah Bless’ written on them and when eventually identified and sorted, she has 16 bags with the inscription containing drugs weighing 668.85kg.

Also, over 22,160 kilograms of Codeine syrup, Methamphetamine and Skunk were seized at Apapa seaport and a notorious drug den, Akala, Mushin, Lagos in two major operations in the state.

While a total of 14,080kg codeine syrup (8,080 litres) and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India, were intercepted on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at the Apapa port, Cannabis/Loud/Skunk imported from Ghana and Methamphetamine weighing 3,727.72kg were seized in an early morning raid at Akala, Mushin where 17 suspects including five females were arrested on Thursday, February 3.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the seizure at the Lagos seaport followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said at Akala, NDLEA Strike Force operatives in their numbers with support from the military stormed fortified warehouses in the drug den and evacuated bags and bottles of cannabis, loud, skunk, skuchies and methamphetamine as well as the 17 suspects for further investigation.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, attempts by some traffickers to export different quantities of Methamphetamine to Brazil and United Kingdom were scuttled by narcotic officers at the airport.