New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has condemned in strong words the attacks on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday morning where several worshippers were killed.

NNPP wondered if the present administration still had a social contract with the people who elected them into power.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday signed by the national chairman, NNPP, Prof. Alkali Ahmed Rufai said the attack on the church was uncalled for and must be condemned by any well-meaning Nigerians.

Rufai said the security agencies should change their operational tactics to get proper situation reports to enable them to be proactive.

“We at NNPP sympathize with the family of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident as we urge the present ruling government to be in firm control of the security situation which is fast failing as a result of lack of direction.”

He said it was indeed regrettable to the point that Nigeria could no longer carry out the basic constitutional duty of protecting lives and property.

“At this point, it is only instructional that Nigerians be watchful about strange persons within their neighbourhood,” he added.