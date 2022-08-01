Osun State House of Assembly has exonerated the Bursar, Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Mr Rasheed Olarewaju Oyedeji of alleged financial misappropriation.

In the report presented by the chairman, House committee on Public Accounts, Hon Abidemi Gbenga Ogunkanmi and signed by other members of the committee, the House recommended that, “the office of the Auditor General for the state should remain professional in the discharge of its duties.’’

The House at its plenary also adopted the report of the external auditors nominated by the Auditor General himself, which had earlier exonerated the Bursar of any wrong doing.

It would be recalled that the Governing Council of the institution had earlier exonerated the Bursar of financial misappropriation as alleged by the Auditor General, Mr Folorunsho Adesina having engaged the services of forensic auditors.

This was sequel to the fact that the Auditor General had earlier requested the Governing Council of the institution through a memo referenced GP/OSCE/6/Vol 111/16 dated 5th April, 2022 to look into the allegation.

The Governing Council in its submission had advised the office of the Auditor General to be careful at blowing unnecessary information until it might have explored issues to the lasting stage, stressing that, “the he should be aware that he is a civil servant and should not arrogate powers to himself and his office to the detriment of the state.”

The state House of Assembly however resolved that the office of the Auditor General for the state should work on other institutions in the state and report back to the House committee on Public Accounts.