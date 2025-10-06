As the World celebrated Teacher’s Day on Sunday, Osun State residents lamented employers’ poor treatment of teachers. They called for better remuneration and prompt payment of their entitlements after retirement.

They cautioned proprietors of private institutions against exploitative tendencies and advocated sanctions against the management of exploitative private institutions.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Osogbo on Sunday, a concerned parent, Pastor Nathaniel Adeyemi, lamented a situation in which teachers who retired from service are denied their entitlements years after disengagement.

He noted that some teachers retired from Osun State government service five years ago and are not yet on the retirement payroll, not to mention gratuity.

In her contribution, Alhaja Sunbo Adijat Ojikutu raised eyebrows at school proprietors who collect huge fees from parents and wards only to pay their teachers peanuts.

Ojikutu appealed to the government to reduce taxes and levies on private schools to enable proprietors to care for teachers and provide instructional materials to aid teaching in schools.

Also speaking, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Comrade Sola Adigun, decried the failure of 16 states to implement the HarmonisedRetirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022, despite court rulings and warned that such neglect undermines collaboration.

He further criticised the hurried implementation of the new 9-year Basic Education Curriculum without adequate teacher training or resources while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Osogbo.