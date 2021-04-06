BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye has described the death of Madam Adebimpe Aduke Salam as shocking and a great loss to the Asaremonika family, Ejigbo and Osun at large.

The Speaker in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Alabi to commiserate with the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Najeem Salaam the husband of the deceased admonishes him to take heart over the loss.

Owoeye held that the death of one of the pillars of support of the former Speaker of the Assembly has shown the greatness of God Almighty who has ultimate control over life and death.

He stated, “The death of Madam Adebimpe Aduke is a big loss to many especially Ara, a community in Egbedore local government, Asaremonika family in Ejigbo, Osun in general and Nigeria. My heartfelt condolences at this point go to the children and close associates of late Madam Adebimpe.’’

“I received the news of the death of Salaam with shock but with submission to the will of Almighty Allah which cannot be questioned by mortals. I am still in shock because this is coming at a point when my predecessor just moved into Abuja for a new state assignment.

“This is a sad moment for RT. Hon Salaam, I share in your grief, we should however be grateful to Allah that she led an impactful lives.’’