Former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

Indications emerged last night that Tinubu is the man to beat when seven other aspirants, Ibikunle Amosun, Kayode Fayemi, Abubakar Badaru, Godswill Akpabio, Dimeji Bankole and two others stepped down for him.

It became obvious that the presidential primary of the governing party would be an open contest when most of the aspirants stood their ground that they were not stepping down anybody.

This followed reports that the APC governors had narrowed the race to three aspirants, namely Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and immediate past minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

This was after it was reported that the APC governors had shortlisted and submitted the names of five aspirants to the president.

The five names earlier said to have been shortlisted by the APC governors before it was whittle down to three include Vice President Osinbajo; Tinubu, Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Apparently dissatisfied by the development, seven presidential aspirants the rejected the names of five presidential aspirants said to have been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari to choose a consensus candidate from among them.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Today immediately after a brief meeting in Abuja, the APC disgruntled presidential aspirants dissociated themselves from the said list.

They are Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade; former minister for State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former minister for science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former governor of Imo State, Sen Rochas Okorocha and business mogul, Tein Jack-Rich.

The maintained that they were not consulted before the APC governors took the decision, even as they described the move as shambolic and an already failed attempt to sideline other aspirants, particularly those from the South-East and South-South regions.

The aspirants who pledged support for the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, noted: “In the past few hours we have been bombarded with calls and messages from my supporters and concerned Nigerians on a list of five Presidential aspirants submitted to President Buhari to choose from.

“As long as we are concerned no list has been submitted to Mr. President, the move by the Governors is considered a joke taken to the extreme with the aim of playing with the intellect of Nigerians particularly us from the South-East.

“Mr. President’s directive is very simple, that all Presidential aspirants including those from the North should meet and harmonise in order to produce a single candidate. As it stands we have not been consulted or attended a meeting where it was agreed that such names be sent to Mr. President.”

Noting that what the APC governor did was a mere picnic in the park, the presidential aspirants observed that out of the five names only one was selected from the South-East the so-called list “and we are talking about fairness and justice to the South.

“These are the same Governors talking about Equity, justice and fairness yet in a clandestine manner purportedly sidelined the South-east. In the absence of any harmonised agreement no list has been submitted to Mr. President. What they have done is just nothing but a charade which is bound to fail.

“We also have it on good authority that the majority of these Governors have been promised and also given various forms of gratifications in order to thwart the process in favour of one aspirant and such grand plot will fail woefully.

“More so, the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu remains the official organ of the party through which decisions taken by stakeholders in the party will be communicated and acted upon. In the absence of that any other move remains null and void,” they further stated.

Taking his protest practically far, Kogi State governor, Bello, stormed the presidential villa where he met with President Buhari.

He rejected the decision of the counterparts to endorse a southern presidential candidate for the APC for the special convention, saying only the president can direct him to step down.

The governor told State House Correspondents shortly after meeting with the president that Buhari supports a free and fair contest.

He warned that the party may be toeing a perilous path if he is excluded from the list of aspirants at the party’s convention.

Governor Bello noted that he was at the presidential villa to tell to President Buhari why he excused himself from a meeting with the governors on Monday just before meeting the president.

He said he was not consulted by the APC governors before arriving at the decision for five aspirants.

He insisted that he belonged to the younger crop of Nigerians, Bello, noting that he would emerge the winner if the presidential primary is fair and transparent.

Also, APC presidential aspirants from the South East, in a letter they wrote to President Buhari, implored the president to pick a consensus candidate from any of them.

Former Transport minister, Amaechi, and former minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, insisted that they were still in the race and have not thrown in the towel.

The chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP), an umbrella body of all pro-Osinbajo support groups, Senator Kabiru Gaya, also aggravated the issue when he said the contest had been narrowed between Osinbajo and Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Gaya however did not disclose where the decision was taken.

On the presidential ambition of Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Gaya said, “In principle, when we have President Muhammadu Buhari from Northern Nigeria and he is serving for seven years going to eight years, I think naturally the power should shift to the South and that is what we have been talking about for the past two years and that is how to make Nigerians believe that APC is a party for all, not a regional or sectional party”.

But indications emerged that the contest was still thrown open as indicated by President Buhari on Monday when Nasarawa State governor and chairman of the APC convention Media and Publicity, Engr Abdullahi Sule, refuted the claim that the APC governors had pruned down the number of candidates for the primary to three from five.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television at the convention venue, Sule noted that President Buhari would have preferred a consensus candidate to reduce acrimony, but the party was set for an election in the event that the 23 candidates do not agree on a consensus arrangement.

He said, “People are actually mistaken and forgetting what the electoral act says. The governors have no power to reduce the number of aspirants, not even the party. According to section 84 subsection 9 to 10 of the act, it shows clearly that if one person says I am not going to withdraw, then, there is going to be an election.

“As far as we are concerned, we are ready for election, and if all the 23 people that are there are screened by the party and allowed for election, we will conduct an election.

“So, the idea of pruning down or selecting a number of people that Governors do is just to reduce the number of people that we intend to support in order to reduce the tension. It is not necessary to force anybody actually to step down.”

As soon as President Buhari arrived at the convention venue at 7:40pm, the event kicked off in earnest.

In his welcome address, national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said warned that the choice made by the APC today would have a far reaching effect on party in no distant future.

Adamu noted that President Buhari’s successor must be someone who shares his ideals and vision.

According to him, Buhari’s successor must also be someone with the capacity to boost the nation’s economy and deliver good governance, even as he said the contest shouldn’t divide the APC, adding that the healing process within the party was ongoing.

He said the contest for the presidential ticket was overheating the polity, saying, “We can do nothing if we are not united. We must put our house in order.”

Presidential aspirants were asked to address the delegates before the commencement of voting.

The first to speak was Tinubu who described himself as a unifier and the one the moment in the country calls for.

Addressing the delegates, the former Lagos governor commended other aspirants for conducting what he described as a decent campaign, noting that the competition would make the party strong in the end.

He urged the delegates to vote him based on his experience, record of achievements and his ability to deliver good governance.

Tinubu said, “Though our tribe and tongue may differ, we must build a united country, premised on equity, fairness and justice. True reform and progress lie not in copying others but in identifying our own opportunities. I have done this in Lagos.

“I humbly ask you to allow me to use these skills and experiences to advance the nation. I come to you with a coherent vision on how to improve our nation such that our schools, industry, agriculture and infrastructure will become the pride of all.

“Ours shall be a land where all Nigerians will have an equal chance and no one is excluded because of his ethnic background, religious creed, place of origin or social station. We are all Nigerians.

“By this statement, I seek your help and support to become our party’s nominee and standard bearer in the coming February 2023 elections. To lead Nigerians is a sacred trust, which I do not take lightly or seek selfishly. By giving me the party’s mandate, I hereby make a solemn vow to make Nigeria the best home for its citizens.

“As an indivisible, united country, we shall overcome the destructive forces attempting to steal our destiny. May the triumph of our democratic journey be complete and serve as an exemplar to Africa, our race, and the rest of mankind. We were born for this moment. Let us now make the most of it.”

On his part, Senate President Lawan said the Buhari administration has laid foundation for the progress of the country, noting that if he is given opportunity he will build on the achievements.

“I am running for the office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because this party has been built well around ideas which we all share.

“I will appeal to you that you elect someone that achievements so far by this administration are consolidated.”

For his part, Ajayi Boroffice who stepped down for Tinubu said it was time for the country to bring science and technology to the forefront of its social and economic policies.

Also, Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, asked the APC delegates to make a change in the country.

Noting that he is young and understands the security and challenging problems of the country, he state that he was the only southern governor who did not sign the anti-grazing law because he felt it was an insult to herdsmen.

Ayade boasted of building garment, rice and chiken processing factories in Cross River State because he believes in job creation, just as he also promised to address the rot in the education sector.

“I present myself as a great intellect, with a background in academics. I am an old head on a young shoulder,” he stated.

Also, former Zamfara State governor, Ahmad Sani Yerima, pledged to improve education and introduce student loans, saying “as president I will introduce student loans so every child can have access to education.”

On his part, Ekiti State governor, Fayemi, who also stepped down for Tinubu said though he was a credible candidate, he was stepping down for unity and cohesion. “Iit is only in unity and cohesion that we can meet our manifest destiny. I am stepping down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Fayemi stated.

Also, Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, thanked President Buhari for ensuring a free and fair presidential contest.

He said, “Whatever is the outcome of this convention I will abide by it. I ask that you give opportunity to an engineer to lead Nigeria.As Governor of Ebonyi State I have brought the state to be at par and more than some older state.”

Former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who also threw in the towel for Tinubu said he was doing so for consensus building. “In the spirit of consensus building, I have stepped down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.

Former Niger Delta Affairs minister, Godwill Akpabio stepped down for Tinubu, saying “I am ably qualified to be your president, but I have stepped down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, who also stepped down for Tinubu said, “Nigeria has to get the economy right for security to improve. As an economist, I have an idea about how to do this.”

Immediate past minister of State for Education, Nwajiuba, boycotted the convention despite purchasing the APC nomination forms

Former Senate president, Senator Ken Nnamani, withdrew from the presidential primary election of the party, citing injustice against the South East zone where he hails from.

Nnamani said the South having conceded the national chairmanship of the party to the North, there was no need for the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee (NWC) of the party to keep dilly-dallying on zoning the presidential ticket to the South.

“In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race, as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection,” he stated

Vice President Osinbajo who was the last aspirant to speak assured the party delegates that the challenges facing the country would be solved.

He urged the delegates to vote for the aspirant they believe in and trust, noting that Nigeria can have a first-class health care system, and education with the right leadership.

The presidential aspirant said, “I know your hopes and fears. I am prepared for the task that lies ahead and I will be ready from Day One. I will deliver.

“You can’t wish this country well and vote for someone you don’t believe in. Your vote carries the answer to the prayer prayed for the future of our country and the future of our children.

“To our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and its future.

“Vote for someone you believe in. Vote for someone you trust. It is for these reasons that I present myself to you for your consideration as the presidential candidate of our great party.”

In his address, President Buhari urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united and avoid acrimony.

He told delegates at the special convention to consider voting the presidential candidate with the best chances of securing victory in the 2023 general elections.

The president said the critical task ahead of the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC ”remains to continue to forge the unity of purpose among party members and to keep securing needed compromises in the interest of the party.”

The president, who spoke to the delegates before the voting exercise to elect the presidential candidate, urged party officials and delegates to follow due process and abide by all extant laws and regulations pertaining to election of the party flag bearer.

The Nigeria leader said the flag bearer must be knowledgeable, fair-minded nationalist with a very strong belief in the unity of the country and strength of character and purpose to steer the country forward.

He said, ”In every competitive event, there are bound to be winners and runners-up; and as such, all the aspirants who lost or conceded at the primaries, I equally urge you to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship and to stand by our great party for the next challenges ahead.

”As we go into the presidential primary, I urge all to keep to the same spirit. We must avoid acrimony and maintain the spirit of sportsmanship. The critical task ahead of the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC remains to continue to forge the unity of purpose among party members and to keep securing needed compromises in the interest of our great party.

”I enjoin you all to be fair to all and to create a level playing field for all the presidential aspirants in the coming crucial party exercise.

”Please, follow due process in all the party decisions and I call on all party members, particularly the party officials and delegates to abide by all extant laws, rules, and regulations and to consider voting for the presidential candidate with the best chances of securing victory for our great party in the coming general elections.

”We must choose a knowledgeable, fair minded nationalist with a very strong belief in the unity of our Nation, Nigeria, and strength of character and purpose to steer the country forward. We should not allow the PDP to drag the country backwards, ” he said.

Before the commencement of the convention, some journalists, deployed to cover the convention lost their valuables in the process as the security operatives became violent.

It took the intervention of the party’s national publicity secretary Barr Felix Morka, who was called on phone by one of the accredited journalists to address the situation.

Morka apologised to journalists manhandled by security operatives at the convention centre.

He said, “I am sorry about the incident involving the use of tear gas by the police at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Access Gate of Eagle Square. Some of our accredited journalists were affected.”

Some female operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were sighted the convention venue.

Some of them were kitted in their official apron, while others wore mufti.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the EFCC officials were at the Eagle Square to check against money laundering, following a notification by an activist, Deji Adeyanju, who had written to the commission to monitor the convention, alleging Dollar rain.