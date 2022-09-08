No fewer than 480 people recruited as constabularies into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Osun State yesterday trooped to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest nonpayment of 18 months salaries.

The placard carrying protesters who stormed the popular Olaiya Flyover chanting various songs to press home their demands took off from Oke-fia area of the ancient town. They complained that they have not been paid any salary since the completion of their training in May 2021.

Some of the protesters who dressed in black police uniform carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Pay us our 18 months’ salary”, “18 month without kobo”, “Pay our salary now”, “Pay us Our Stipends And Allowances”, among others.

Speaking with newsmen, Constable Tijani Adewale said despite the fact that they have not been paid they were totally committed to their duties saying no few than three constabularies have lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties.

He said: “We lost three persons in Ikire and one in Iree. These people died in the course of discharging their duty. We are very dutiful despite the fact that we have not been paid a dime. Due to unpaid allowances, tricycle and okada riders have snatched our wives because of inability to take care of them.”

Addressing the protesters, Osun State commissioner of police, Adewale Olokode ordered them to stop the protest with immediate effect and assured them that the authorities concerned would look into their matter.