Imo State police command will hold a three-day capacity workshop for senior officers for improved policing.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Henry Okoye, he said the training being organised by the state commissioner of police, Danjuma Aboki, is in line with the directive of the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to improve the police.

The theme of the workshop is “Competence, professionalism for effective service delivery” and will draw speakers from the justice sector.

The workshop will hold at the Senior Officers Mess and is expected to bolster the professional competence and operational capabilities of personnel of the command, for effective and efficient service delivery.

The speakers include the Imo State commissioner for homeland security, the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Owerri chief magistrate, the director of public prosecution (DPP) and the chairman of Becolin Civil Society Organisation.

The workshop is to address rights of suspects, role of Police officers in the administration of Imo state criminal justice law, fundamental human rights suits and garnishee orders, enhancing relationship between Police officers and the public, preservation of crime scene, evidence, investigation and prosecution of cases.

Other topics are alternative dispute resolution, applications of modernised crime fighting technologies of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), musketry and justification of the use of firearms, and enhancing relationship between police officers and lawyers.

It is expected that the senior officers will step down the training on their subordinates in the different divisions and formations across the state.