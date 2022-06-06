President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Christians and Christian leaders all over Nigeria and beyond to celebrate with founder and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, on his 81st birthday, June 6, 2022.

Buhari felicitated with the general superintendent on the auspicious occasion, extolling him for his dedication to soul winning, preaching of the gospel and counselling, which has transformed many lives, and left an indelible mark on the growth of the nation.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, noted the contributions of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which started as a Bible study group by Pastor Kumuyi, who was then a lecturer, to the spiritual and moral development of the country, with testimonies in education, health, roads, water supply and provision of scholarships to the less privileged.

Buhari shared the joy of another age with the octogenarian, his wife, Esther, other family members and friends, while acknowledging the inspiring influence of the many books of the Christian leader, especially the devotionals.

The president prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Pastor Kumuyi and his family in good health and wisdom.

Also, Buhari has sent warm greetings to renowned songwriter, producer, instrumentalist and singer, Bongos Ikwue, on his 80th birthday, June 6, 2022, joining family, friends and fans all over the world to celebrate with the iconic performer, whose voice keeps serenading for more than 40 years.

Buhari through Adesina affirmed that the multi-talented artist holds a special place in Nigeria’s music history, starting out with the “Cubana Boys’’, “UniBello Brothers” and “Bongos Ikwue and the Groovies’’ to release songs that have remained evergreen, like “Still Searching’’, “Amen”, “What’s Gonna Be Is Gonna Be’’ and “Crockrow at Dawn’’, with philosophical messages that touch on love, kindness, loyalty, unity, peace and togetherness.

As the songwriter and musician turns an octogenarian, the President lauded his staying power on the stage, with such poetic and soulful recent hits as “Inale’’ that has been produced as a movie, further spicing up the Nollywood industry with Idoma folklore, and a duet with younger musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2face, that attracted many views and reviews on apps and tubes, engaging the social media for long period.

President Buhari believed Ikwue’s success on and off stage, running his interior design and hospitality business, draws from his deep love for God, country and humanity, and his choice of themes for music cut across religions, cultures and educational backgrounds, creating a global appeal that will influence many generations.

The president prayed that the music maestro will continue to enjoy good health, and more inspirations for sonorous tunes.