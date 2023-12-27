Lee Sun-kyun, the renowned South Korean actor recognized globally for his role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite”, was discovered deceased in Seoul on Wednesday, as confirmed by the police.

The 48-year-old actor was found in a vehicle parked on a street within the mid-northern Seongbuk district, reported an official from the Seongbuk police station to AFP.

Yonhap, a South Korean news agency, cited police sources revealing that Lee left behind a note resembling a will.

He had been under investigation by the police for alleged involvement in the use of marijuana and other drugs.

Several entertainment industry events in South Korea were cancelled on Wednesday as a gesture of condolence for the late actor.

Filmmaker Byun Young-joo, who had worked with Lee on her 2012 thriller “Helpless”, paid tribute to him by posting a pitch-black image on her Instagram account.

Actress Claudia Kim, also known as Soo Hyun, mourned Lee’s passing on social media, highlighting his death as “a loss of great talent” for the industry. She stressed the significance of offering forgiveness and second chances to everyone.

Previously celebrated for his commendable image, local news sources reported that Lee was being removed from television and commercial projects following the controversy.

A graduate of South Korea’s esteemed Korea National University of Arts, Lee commenced his acting career in 2001 in a television sitcom titled “Lovers”. Over the years, he received praise for his diverse roles, from a compelling chef to a brilliant but emotionally disconnected neuroscientist.

Lee gained widespread acclaim for his performance in the 2018 TV drama series “My Mister”, portraying a diligent architectural engineer.

Internationally, he is best remembered for his portrayal of the affluent and superficial patriarch in director Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 Oscar-winning film “Parasite”.

Lee’s performances in romance productions such as the 2007 TV drama “Coffee Prince” and the 2012 film “All About My Wife” were also recognized.

He appeared in films directed by Hong Sang-soo, a critically acclaimed South Korean filmmaker, notably in movies like “Our Sunhi” (2013) and “Oki’s Movie” (2010).

His recent horror film released this year, “Sleep”, where he played a husband whose sleepwalking leads to terrifying situations, received praise and was showcased in the Critics’ Week section at the Cannes festival.

Heartbroken fans expressed their sorrow on social media, expressing gratitude for Lee’s impactful performances.

Renowned Korean-American writer Min Jin Lee also offered her condolences, praising Lee for his outstanding work in ‘Parasite’ and ‘My Mister’.

Lee’s reputation suffered after an investigation was initiated in October regarding his suspected drug use. He had vehemently denied knowingly consuming illicit substances and accused individuals of blackmailing and extorting money from him.

Lee’s body was believed to have been taken to Seoul National University Hospital, as stated by the Seongbuk police official.

He leaves behind his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and two sons.