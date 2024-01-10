Reprieve has come the way of majority members of the National Assembly, who earlier came under public attack over the controversial Federal Government’s rice palliatives allegedly given to lawmakers for distribution to their respective constituencies.

Some constituents had became agitated since the plan was divulged and they didn’t receive any palliative.

However, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has started issuing bills of quantity to selected contractors who are going to carry out the procurement for onward distribution of the palliatives to Senatorial Districts and federal constituencies across the country.

The bill of quantity showed that the palliative consists of: “62 parboiled long grain rice with golden standard e Enriched with vitamins – and minerals e Free from fat e; Stone free e, Not contaminated in any way” and in poly propylene/Laminated Bag.

Recall that controversy over the Federal Government’s palliative started when a member of the House of Representatives from Edo State, Hon. Dekeri Anamer, had in a viral video on social media, told his supporters to demand from their representatives and Senators the whereabouts of the bags of rice as approved by President Bola Tinubu for each of the 360 House members, and 109 Senators.

The the delay in conclusion of the procurement process had created crisis which saw lawmakers both and in the Senate and House of Representatives being falsely accused of not distributing the items which majority of the constituents have been waiting for.

Some of the contractors who spoke to journalists said the move by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will help douse tension, correct ongoing misinformation and ensure that the long-wait by many constituents, who have not received their palliatives, were addressed.

The N300 million worth of palliatives since being made public by the Edo lawmaker has generated intense controversy and confusion in the polity.

The Senate had debunked claims that each of its members had received the Federal Government’s palliatives for their constituents.

The chairman of the Senate committee on media and public affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, said he was yet to receive any palliative item from the federal government.

Similarly, the House of Representatives Spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, had debunked the claims and said the procurement process was at different stages, depending on the constituency, but for avoidance of doubt, no legislator had been given any money for palliatives.

However, Olusegun Dada, the special assistant on social media to President Bola Tinubu on his official X handle o

confirmed the distribution of palliative items worth N200 million to senators and palliative items worth N100 million to House of Representatives members.

Again, the House said the rice palliative released by President Tinubu to lawmakers for distribution to their constituents was not missing.

Deputy spokesperson for the House, Philip Agbese, had in a chat with newsmen blamed bureaucratic bottlenecks at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for the delay being experienced by target beneficiaries of the President’s palliative.

He said: “Indeed, the President released palliatives to lawmakers through the Ministry of Agriculture. Lawmakers have accepted that they are expecting the rice. Some have received; some are yet to receive the rice because of the bureaucratic process ongoing in the ministry.

“I think the Ministry of Agriculture has their own contractors and because of the various distances from one state or constituency to the other, not everybody has received, but some lawmakers have received.”