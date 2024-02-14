The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Tuesday that it has referred Nigeria and Venezuela to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over alleged non-compliance of their anti-doping agencies with WADA rules.

WADA said it filed last week “two separate requests for arbitration with the Court of Arbitration for Sport” for the two cases.

The two national agencies were sanctioned in November for not addressing what the Montreal-based doping watchdog said were several “critical requirements” to their anti-doping programs.

That resulted in them losing their rights within the organization, no longer being permitted to host major sporting events and a ban on their flags being presented during major competitions, including the Olympic Games, as long as they do not meet WADA’s conditions.

Both national agencies have disputed the claims against them, as well as the proposed penalties.

However, the sanctions against them are effectively suspended until the Court of Arbitration makes its rulings.