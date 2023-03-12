Kaduna South Senator-elect, Sunday Marshall Katung, has condemned the killing of over 17 people in Ungwan Wakili, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Katung said the community was again visited with death, despite the fact that the peaceful area has been constantly attacked by gunmen in recent times.

“My constituency has been visited with death again, leaving it with spilled blood, dead bodies, injured and displaced people in the Ungwan Wakili community of Zangon Kataf local government area.

“I totally condemn this latest violence that has further added hardship and uncertainty to people already troubled by the harshness of the economic environment we live in. Whatever could be the justification for this violence stands in sharp contrast to the expected behaviors of decent human beings.

“However, I call on everybody to remain calm while the security men carry out their investigations. Those who do not wish us well would rejoice greatly if any breakdown of law and order occurs, ” Katung said.

“My family and I extend our sincere condolences to the families of those that lost their lives. And for those injured, I pray for a speedy recovery and my assurance that you would not be abandoned, ” Katung added.