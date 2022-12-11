For her mega musical success with crowned prestigious membership of the prestigious Grammy Awards Academy, and tours around the World in 2022, global Gospel Music icon, Sinach, has decided to rap up this year which is very eventful to her with a thanksgiving concert to appreciate God for His goodness and mercy upon her life.

The concert tagged “Sinach and Friends Love Feats Concert” holds on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, to kick off an exciting Christmas celebration with fanfare. In an earlier a press statement, Gosgem disclosed that Sinach will celebrate Christmas with her fans at concert with Christmas gifts.

“It’s the holiday season and Christmas is around the corner. What an amazing year it has been and we want to round it up by celebrating the goodness of God and the gift that is our Lord Jesus Christ’

“I am excited to announce the christmas concert with Sinach and Friends, this year. It will be taking place on the 11th of December 2022, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria”

“This year’s event is titled “The Love Feast”. It will be showcasing several of your favorite and anointed gospel ministers, in worship, praise, dance, drama and wholesome family oriented entertainment, and don’t forget the giveaways! I look forward to seeing you”, Sinach said in her press statement.

Among accomplished gospel ministers to perform on Sunday include Evangelist Dr. Ebenezer Obey, Tope Alabi, Buchi, Frank Edwards, Emmy Madubuko, Eben, Joe Praise, Chris Shallom, Ada Ehi, Enkay, Nosa and Ayo Vincent.

The Christmas Concert 2022 with “Sinach and Friends – The Love Feast, is the second edition of her annual concert which debuted last year.

For over 25 years, Sinach has been at her game being the author of global smash hit songs such as Way Maker, I Know Who I Am, The Name of Jesus, There’s an Overflow and much more which has top music charts round the World.