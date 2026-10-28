Tension has gripped residents and property owners in Ikenne and Odogbolu, two Ijebu towns in Ogun State, following the abduction of motorists by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along the partially deserted Ikenne-Odogbolu Road.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Monday in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, as the victims were travelling along the road, which serves as an alternative route whenever traffic congestion builds up on the popular Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway.

In a viral video obtained by LEADERSHIP, an eyewitness who escaped abduction said two vehicles allegedly driven by their owners were abandoned at the scene.

The vehicles were identified as a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna with Lagos registration number APP 901 HK and a blue Toyota RAV4, also bearing a Lagos registration plate.

LEADERSHIP gathered that when police operatives and other good Samaritans arrived at the scene, the engine of the Toyota Sienna was still running, while the gunmen had fled with their victims.

The video also showed police operatives, allegedly led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Odogbolu Division, conferring with local security outfits and the police Anti-Kidnapping Squad over the incident.

A motorist who witnessed the abduction and posted the video said he abandoned his own vehicle and fled into the bush after seeing the victims being taken away, despite being some distance from his vehicle.

However, another eyewitness who spoke with LEADERSHIP on Tuesday evening said three persons were abducted during the incident.

The identities of the victims had yet to be established as of the time of filing this report.

Sources, however, confirmed that the DPO of Odogbolu Division, working with local security outfits and the police Anti-Kidnapping Squad, had launched a coordinated manhunt for the perpetrators to rescue the victims and bring the suspects to justice.

When contacted, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, promised to get back to the correspondent but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.