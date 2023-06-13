The ‘Nigeria Air’ Scam

At the twilight of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, so many government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) were seen to be in a frenzied haste to launch projects of doubtful relevance to the economy. Most of these projects carry with them humongous amounts of money. Nigerians suspected that these may well be questionable apparently packaged as exit funds for their sponsors.

Some individuals in the government were inexplicably in a hurry to embark on these projects that ab intio were designed to add little or no value to the economy. Otherwise why wait till the very last minute.

One of these projects, in the opinion of this newspaper, is the much touted national carrier dubbed ‘Nigeria Air’. Nigerians watched in disbelief as the out -gone Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, took it upon himself to play on their intelligence. The Minister practically turned the nation into a huge theater of the absurd when he procured an Ethiopian Aircraft and repainted it in the colors of Nigeria just to appear to have launched a national carrier for the country. It is instructive that the management of Nigeria Air also admitted hiring the plane “just to unveil the logo.”

This newspaper had observed the obsession of the Buhari government to launch a national carrier. But it was equally worried that there was no determination to fulfil this dream. Having failed to reach an agreement as no serious investor took the government seriously, Sirika decided to fly in a Boeing 737-800 aircraft painted with the logo of ‘Nigeria Air’ and displayed it at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on May 26 for the so-called launch.

The fraudulent intent was soon detected as it later turned out that the aircraft had the registration number bearing Ethiopian initials and had since been returned to its original owners after the charade of May 26.

As the rhapsody of the so- called launch ended amid protests, Nigerians soon discovered that a huge fraud might have been perpetrated by the government officials in a deal that cost an alleged sum of N139 billion of taxpayers money. The intriguing aspect of the drama is that the minister who spearheaded the deal was alleged, also, to have violated the law and was at needless loggerheads with Aviation authorities in the country over the launch following his failure to abide by the rules governing airline operations and his disobedience to court orders that restrained him from launching the project.