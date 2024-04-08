President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended leaders of the South East region for their efforts in building peace and advancing development in the zone.

The president gave the commendation during the burial ceremony of the late Deaconess Theresa Osinachi Omoke, the mother of his senior special assistant on community engagement, South East, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze.

In a statement by the special adviser on media to the minister of works Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the president who was represented by the minister of works, Engr Nweze David Umahi particularly thanked the governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for raising the bar in the peace and security of the state and for deepening the course of development of the state.

He said, “You have taken every challenge of Ebonyi State as the challenge of the people, and you have raised the bar in advancing the People’s Charter of Needs of Ebonyi State. The President is very excited about your performances.”

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased, the president described the late Mrs Omoke as a woman with exemplary virtues who made immeasurable contributions to the advancement of the cause of humanity, and enjoined her and the entire Omoke family to take solace in the accomplishments of her age.

“I would like to condole with you and the entire Omoke family on the death of your beloved mother, an icon and the matriarch of your family who sadly passed away on 18th of December, 2023 at the age of 75,” he added.

The minister also clarified that the rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Lagos, which is now opened for road users was not done by Lagos State government.

“The Third Mainland Bridge was not done by the Lagos State government. No, it was done by the federal government as directed by President Ahmed Tinubu. Everything about the funding was entirely done by Mr. President through his minister of works,” he said.

He also thanked the leaders and people of the South East for their support to the Renewed Hope administration of the president.

He said, “I want to send a message of thanks from Mr. President to the people of South East, for their support; I want to thank the Governors and appreciate them for their support, which is beyond party lines.”

He revealed, “In a very short moment, leaders of the South East will come together to openly, publicly, and heartily appreciate Mr. President, and let Nigerians and the world know that we stand with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President.”

In his address, Governor Nwifuru thanked the president for his fatherly disposition to all the states of the federation and his inclusive governance, which has renewed the hope of Nigerians in actualising positive trajectories in the political and socio- economic history of the nation.

He condoled with the deceased family and offered to build a befitting pavilion to be named after the deceased.