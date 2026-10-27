Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has launched a Group-wide Climate Action Week to deepen climate awareness, promote responsible environmental practices and advance sustainable finance across its African and international operations.

The five-day campaign, running from October 26 to 30, 2026, is themed “Banking on Africa’s Climate Future” and reflects the Bank’s commitment to integrating environmental responsibility into its operations, customer engagement and financing solutions.

The initiative commenced with the deployment of waste segregation bins across UBA offices and measures to reduce the use of single-use plastics at the Bank’s head offices. These activities underscore UBA’s commitment to translating sustainability principles into practical actions within its workplace and across its wider ecosystem.

Throughout the week, UBA will disseminate educational content across its media and digital platforms to highlight the causes and consequences of climate change, including its impact on food prices, energy consumption and urban flooding. The campaign will also promote responsible plastic disposal, recycling and the critical role of financial institutions in financing clean energy, sustainable agriculture and other environmentally responsible businesses.

As part of the campaign’s community engagement component, UBA staff volunteers will participate in a Group-wide clean-up exercise on Saturday, November 7, in major cities across its markets. In Nigeria, the exercise will take place in Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt, mobilising employees to contribute directly to cleaner and healthier communities.

UBA’s group managing director/chief executive officer, Oliver Alawuba, emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the growing impact of climate change.

“Climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern; it is increasingly shaping everyday life across Africa. We see its effects in rising food costs, increased energy demand and flooding that disrupts homes, businesses and livelihoods.

“At UBA, we believe that building a sustainable future requires collective action, beginning with the choices we make at work, at home and in our communities. Through this Climate Action Week, we are encouraging every member of the UBA Tribe, alongside our customers and other stakeholders, to embrace practical, sustainable habits and inspire others to do the same,” Alawuba said.

As part of its stakeholder engagement activities, UBA will sponsor Climate Convergence Week in Lagos on Friday, October 30, during which the Bank will deliver a keynote address and participate in a panel discussion. The engagement will provide an opportunity to showcase UBA Green Finance, highlight the Bank’s sustainability initiatives and explore how financial institutions can support Africa’s transition to a more sustainable and climate-resilient economy.

Alawuba, noted that climate considerations were increasingly important to business resilience, risk management and long-term economic growth.

“Climate change presents significant risks to businesses, communities and economies. These risks can affect business continuity, operating costs and financial performance, making sustainability an increasingly important consideration for both businesses and the financial institutions that support them.

“Through UBA Green Finance, we seek to support eligible businesses investing in cleaner technologies and more sustainable operations. By helping customers explore financing solutions aligned with their needs, we can contribute to a more resilient private sector while unlocking opportunities for sustainable economic growth across Africa,” Alawuba further said.

In a step towards further strengthening its sustainability capabilities, UBA is set to join the Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN). The move is expected to deepen the Bank’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) expertise and support the continued professional development of its employees in sustainability-related disciplines.

The Climate Action Week forms part of UBA’s broader sustainability strategy, which integrates environmental responsibility into its Customer First philosophy through responsible business practices, employee engagement, community initiatives and green finance. By combining awareness, practical action and financing solutions, the Bank aims to encourage more sustainable choices while supporting businesses and communities in navigating the challenges and opportunities of climate change.

United Bank for Africa is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions and one of the largest employers in the continent’s financial sector, with approximately 25,000 employees and over 45 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, advancing financial inclusion and leveraging technology to deliver innovative financial solutions.