Nigeria’s 16-year-old forward, Oluebube Umejiaku, has been named the best player of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco after inspiring the Flamingos to their historic title triumph.

Umejiaku received the Golden Ball award after scoring four goals during the tournament, including the decisive strike in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Japan in Saturday’s final.

The Heartland Queens FC forward played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s impressive campaign, becoming one of the standout performers as the Flamingos secured their first-ever title in the competition.

Nigeria’s victory also made them the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, marking a historic milestone for women’s football on the continent.

North Korea’s Yu Jong-hyang claimed the Silver Ball, while Japan’s Fuki Ito received the Bronze Ball.

Meanwhile, the United States’ Maddie DiMaria won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer with 12 goals.

North Korea’s Kim Son-gyong was named the best goalkeeper and received the Golden Glove, while Japan won the FIFA Fair Play Trophy.

Umejiaku’s Golden Ball award further underlined Nigeria’s dominance in Morocco and provided an individual highlight to a campaign that has written a new chapter in the country’s football history.