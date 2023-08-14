US Hails Tinubu Over ECOWAS Stance On Niger Republic

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has commended Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s leadership of ECOWAS to restore constitutional order in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

LEADERSHIP reports that a group of military officers from the Presidential Guards of Niger had seized power from the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum late last month.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which Niger belongs, had rejected the unconstitutional change of government in the country with a series of sanctions against the coupists and their accomplices.

The regional bloc has also activated its standby force for possible military intervention in the event the Niger Junta refuses to revert to the status quo by reinstating President Bazoum.

However, taking to his verified Twitter handle on Monday evening, the US Secretary of State also said he spoke to President Tinubu about their joint efforts to reinstate constitutional order in Niger.

Blinken wrote: “Spoke to Nigerian President Tinubu to commend his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States and discussed shared efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger.”