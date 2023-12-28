A group, Ebonyi South Elite Class has said that the group will resist any attempt by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scheme out Chief Austin Umahi from contesting the senatorial district’s bye-election scheduled for February 2024.

The group condemned the zoning of the position to Onicha Local Government Area of the state describing it as undemocratic and unjust.

The SWC of the APC, after an emergency meeting said that the party has zoned the senatorial zone’s ticket to Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) thereby edging out Ohaozara LGA where Austin Umahi hails from.

The national coordinator of the group, Dr. James Enyinnaya said in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP urged the SWC to misinforming the public, adding that contrary to the reason given by the SWC that Onicha LGA does not occupy any political position in the zone, indigenes of the council indeed were occupying positions of note in the state.

Prof. Monday Igwe is the medical director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital while Prof. Chigozie Ogbu is the current vice chancellor of the Ebonyi State University.

“Rt. Hon Valentine Okike is a present commissioner in the state so also Engr. Felix Igboke is the party’s candidate for the area’s House of Representatives seat”.

He noted that Onicha people refused to vote for now Igboke during the last general elections and were now crying more than the bereaved.

“Hon Ogbonna Okike, Valentine’s younger brother is an SSA to the governor as the council has two other SSA’s and two SA’s.

“The council has statutory and other appointments in the state while its son was the PDP’s Gubernatorial Candidate whom the people choose to vote for.

The coordinator noted that instead of voting the APC’s candidate for the House of Representatives seat, Igboke who is their son, they decided to vote for the Labour Party candidate.

“A son of Onicha LGA contested for the Senate under the Labour Party but failed,” he added.