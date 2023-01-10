The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) said more than 150 nurses resigned their appointments with the tertiary health institution within the last three years.

This is even as the chief medical director (CMD) of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said the hospital has put measures in place to ensure that its operation is not disrupted by the development.

Fabamwo, who disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos, said the reason for the massive exit was as a result of health workers relocating abroad to practise, while lamenting that applications for positions of Nurses and Resident Doctors had reduced in the tertiary hospital.

The CMD, however, noted that the Lagos State government has put in place exit replacement strategy to reduce the devastating effect of the healthcare workers’ exodus on healthcare delivery at the facility.

“To address the challenge of brain drain, the hospital now recruits double qualified nurses and also engaged some retired but not tired nurses on contract basis to bridge the gaps,” he revealed.

The CMD also disclosed that the ongoing construction of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) building with a 120-bed capacity in the hospital was at 90 per cent completion level, adding that this will help address the issue of bed space at the heath facility.

“The SDG building would alleviate the issue of bed space constriction, enhance critical care services in the hospital and assist to reduce medical tourism in the state and country. The hospital is also working on the expansion of its Surgical Emergency Unit, Psychiatric Unit and Resident Doctors quarters, to improve healthcare services and patient’s experience at the hospital,” he stated.