In commemoration of the 2022 World AIDS Day, governments at all levels have been urged to prioritise investment in adolescents and young people in the country to reduce infection of HIV/AIDS in order to secure their future.

The call was made at a youth dialogue in Abuja yesterday with the theme “Equalise To End AIDS” organised by AIDS Health Foundation (AHF) in collaboration with Positive Action For Treatment Access (PATA), UNAIDS and National Action For the Control of AIDS (NACA).

At the event, Dr Victoria Isiramen, Health Manager/AYP National Team Lead, UNICEF Nigeria said looking at the national HIV/AIDS response to Nigeria, there’s a need to prioritise the response to address key issues affecting young people in the age group of 10-24 years.

“We have about 70 million of this group of Nigerians, and that is a huge population. They have a peculiar character, they are young, they are growing, they need to be empowered, and this is their formative years. So if we want a generation and a future that is secure, we need to invest in these people, it has to be multi-sectoral. Yes, we are talking HIV, but HIV is a multi-sectoral issue, when you put girls in school, it reduces their vulnerability to HIV and other sexual reproductive health risk.