The Yobe State commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss said the government decision to revoke the licence of all private schools was done in order to get the records right for effective revitalization of education at all levels.

Dr Idriss stated this shortly after announcing the revocation of the private schools licences during a meeting with the proprietors of private schools in Damaturu.

The commissioner said the measure became necessary taking into consideration the attitudes of some private school operators in meeting the required standard, especially on curriculum set aside by the government.

He said the Yobe State government under the leadership of governor Mai Mala Buni has taken a series of measures to have absolute control of the education system in the state warning that violation of policies, norms and values of people by private schools will no longer be tolerated.

Dr Idriss further said henceforth, no private school will operate without a licence adding existing private schools must revalidate their registration within a month while those willing to start should do so immediately.

“We have cancelled the licences so that we would renew them because there was a time when some of the private schools were licensed with the condition that they would meet some the required standard but failed to do so and are still operating.

“Therefore, if you must operate a private school in Yobe State, you must play the game by the rules. This among others informs our decision to scrap and cancel all the licences. What we are saying is that you should re-apply and I assure you within a period of 30 days you have your licences.

“Mind you, we have not closed any private schools but private schools that are not licensed henceforth are not ready to play the game by its rules. What we have done is licences have been revoked, you can operate for a period of one month, come to us and purchase the form, we will assess your school and if you’re qualified, you get your licence within a period of 30 days.

“The ministry will write all the facts that we have to cancel the licences owned by private schools.