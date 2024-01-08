The Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has paid a working visit to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over the security situation in the state.

A statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed said Buni had before meeting the president interacted with the Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, and had detailed discussion on the security situation in the state.

The governor and the minister both acknowledged the improvement in security across the state though agreed to explore more avenues for improvement.

Buni and Gaidam later proceeded to the presidential villa Abuja where they met with the president, Bola Ahemd Tinubu.

The governor said, “Generally, there is tremendous improvement in security across the state, except for the isolated cases.

“Soft target border communities have been targets, but we are taking serious measures to curb the incursion of the criminals into the state,” Buni stated.

During the meeting according to the statement, President Tinubu assured that the government would do everything possible to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians.