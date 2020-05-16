Military Neutralises 61 Terrorists, 11 Surrender

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

11 terrorists have surrendered as troops deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole neutralised 61 Boko Haram fighters and rescued 72 family members abandoned by the terrorists at the entrance of Ngala local government area of Borno State.

The coordinator, media operations at the Defence Headquarters, Major General John Enenche, who disclosed this in Abuja while giving updates on military operations, said 603 repentant Boko Haram terrorists undergoing de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration were set to be reintegrated in June 2020.

He said the 11 Boko Haram terrorists fighters surrendered to troops in Adamawa State on 11 May 2020 and are being profiled for further action.

Enenche said, “The repentant insurgents are being profiled for further action,this number of surrendered BHT/ISWAP fighters is an indication of the heat of our operational activities on the terrorists due to the renewed impetus in the theatre to end the criminality.

“There are indications that more terrorists are willing to surrender. One of such moves was the dropping off of 72 family members of BHTs/ISWAP at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State on 10 May 2020 around 8.30pm, comprising 33 women and 39 children. All of them are in custody of troops for further action.

“In all 61 BHT/ISWAP criminals were neutralised in the Theatre, aside from those that escaped with gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival”.

Speaking on the successes of the de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reinterpretation programme for ex-fighters under the Operation Safe Corridor, he said, “So far, 280 clients have successfully undergone the programme and reintegrated into the society, 25 of this number were repatriated to Niger Republic.

“Presently, 603 clients are due to pass out in June 2020. Other fighters are hereby encouraged to come out of the bush/hideouts to surrender”.

Enenche called on parents, community and religious leaders to keep close eye on children, even as he warned them against joining the insurgents.

“The military High Command is using this medium to request parents, traditional rulers, community, opinion and religious leaders to urge their wards and children not to succumb to inducements by the BHT/ISWAP for recruitment into their fold because the temporarily surviving terrorists are now in dire need of fighters,” he stated.

He further stated that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at Uvaha High Ground Area in Limankara, Gwoza local government area on May 9, 2020 neutralised three suicide bombers attempting to infiltrate the defence location.

He also revealed that troops of 144 Battalion, 82 Division task Force Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade and 271 Task Force Tank Battalion had neutralised 18 Boko Haram terrorists within the past one week.

Enenche said that the operations took place at Gamboru Ngala, Firgi Mubi – Kamale Road in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State as well as Ngoshe near the Nigeria – Cameroon border where a total of 72 persons were rescued from the Boko Haram terrorists.