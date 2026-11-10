A support group for the gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State in the 2027 Governorship election, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has introduced an interactive digital platform to make his manifesto and proposed plans more accessible to residents.

The platform, known as Ask KOH, was introduced by the KOH Impact Network.

The initiative follows the unveiling of Dr. Hamzat’s manifesto, titled The Lagos Promise (llérí Èkó). According to the group, the platform is aimed at providing residents with an accessible and interactive way to explore their policy priorities, understand proposed interventions, and find information relevant to issues affecting their communities.

Through the Ask KOH chatbot, users can ask questions, explore different areas of the manifesto, and seek information about proposed plans across key sectors, including transportation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, housing, security, and economic opportunities.

A notable feature of the platform is its community-level approach, which allows users to direct their inquiries towards their respective Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). This provides residents with an opportunity to explore the manifesto from the perspective of their own communities and understand the proposals relevant to their localities.

The group stated that rather than relying solely on conventional campaign communications, Ask KOH introduces a digital approach to making policy information more accessible, searchable, and easier to understand.

It added that the platform reflects its commitment to leveraging technology to bridge the information gap between policy proposals and citizens, while encouraging greater public awareness and engagement with the vision and development priorities outlined in the manifesto.

With increasing reliance on digital platforms for information and everyday interactions, the group noted that Ask KOH provides another avenue for residents to engage with the ideas and commitments being proposed for the future of Lagos State.

Residents can access the platform online, where they can interact with the chatbot, explore the manifesto, and ask questions about proposed plans for Lagos State.