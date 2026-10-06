The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Division under its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Department as part of efforts to strengthen election security and combat disinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while presenting an update on the commission’s preparations for the 2027 elections at a World Press Conference and National Stakeholders Meeting.

According to him, the commission has already deployed automated AI auditing tools as part of its results verification process.

Amupitan said the technology would be implemented within a five-pillar AI governance framework that requires human oversight, while a comprehensive policy to guide the commission’s use of AI is being finalised.

“The commission has established a dedicated artificial intelligence division within the ICT department. Automated AI auditing tools have been integrated into our results verification process, under a five-pillar AI governance framework, operating under mandatory human oversight,” Amupitan said.

He added, “An AI governance framework policy is being finalised by the commission. In partnership with international technology leaders and partners, we are integrating our AI-driven anomaly detection tools.”

The INEC chairman expressed concern over the increasing sophistication of generative AI technologies, particularly voice cloning and deepfake videos, which he said could be used to fabricate the voices of election officials, result sheets and other official documents.

He warned that the threat extended beyond the circulation of individual pieces of false information, noting that widespread exposure to convincing fabricated content could undermine public confidence in authentic information from legitimate authorities.

“The greater danger is not any single falsehood. When deepfakes render lies believable, real truth is treated with scepticism, and cynicism replaces civil engagement,” Amupitan said.

He said INEC would deploy a combination of technology, public awareness and media collaboration to address the emerging threat.

The commission also urged journalists to strengthen their digital verification practices by using forensic tools and independently authenticating election-related information before publication.

Amupitan further warned media organisations against publishing results compiled privately or announcing election outcomes before they are officially declared by the commission.

“Resist the declaration of privately collated results, because under the Electoral Act, the authority to declare results rests exclusively with the Commission,” he said.

Meanwhile, INEC said it was undertaking further technological upgrades ahead of the 2027 elections.

The commission is upgrading its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices while also carrying out nationwide audits and stress tests to assess their readiness.

It also announced plans to conduct a nationwide mock accreditation exercise in November as part of efforts to test the election technology and identify possible challenges before the polls.

According to the commission, a situation room will also be established to enable real-time monitoring of electoral activities before, during and after the elections.

INEC added that capacity-building programmes, training and technical support for election personnel would continue through 2027 as part of preparations to ensure a more secure and credible electoral process.