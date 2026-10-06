Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners(NUP) has described Senator Uba Sani as a Pensioners-Friendly Governor who has wiped its members’ tears in the last three years.

Presenting an award to during a courtesy call on Tuesday, the union noted that the Governor has released over N21 billion for the settlement of outstanding gratuities and Death Benefits.

Members of the State and National Executive of the union also endorsed Governor Uba Sani’s second term bid, for having the plight of senior citizens at heart.

Speaking at the occasion, the state secretary of the union, Comrade Alhassan Balarabe Musa, also said that history will always remember Governor Uba Sani for the prompt payment of pension.

‘’Within three years of your tenure, you were able to pay more than N21 billion, which in the history of Kaduna State is unprecedented. Even the previous administration was only able to pay just a little above N37 billion in eight years.

Comrade Balarabe Musa pointed out that what the Governor Uba Sani administration paid as pension in three years, is about 60% of what the previous government paid within eight years.

According to him, pensioners in Kaduna State now get their entitlements promptly unlike before, when their counterparts in the local governments receive their pensions two to three weeks late.

‘’Sometimes, even the pensioners receive their entitlements before civil servants get their salaries. This is a welcome development which we really appreciate.

‘’We are assuring you that we will continue to support your administration. We will also support your bid for a second term. We are here to tell you that Kaduna State pensioners are 100% behind you sir,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Chairman of NUP, Comrade Abdullahi Usman Onuh, noted that ‘’to whom much is given, much is expected. We have about 16,000 pensioners in Kaduna State. If everyone of gives him five votes each, you will give him victory.’’

He advised the pensioners to advise those who are contesting against Governor Uba Sani to have a rethink.

Responding, the Governor said that Kaduna State Government respects and values its senior citizens, adding that every worker will definitely reach retirement age.

‘’Without your hard work, all of us (senior government officials) sitting here wouldn’t have been here. Civil service is critical, when you don’t have a good civil service, nothing would work in government,’’ he argued.

According to Governor Uba Sani, paying pensioners a living entitlement will also motivate workers who are in service today.

He said that his administration is pensioners-friendly because he spent many years fighting for the underprivileged, especially workers and the vulnerable in the society.

He noted that although his administration had earlier increased pension of permanent secretaries by 200%, he however promised to look into the proposed review.

Governor Uba Sani also pledged to set up a committee that will review the monthly pension entitlement, given present day realities in the country.

The Governor maintained that many states look up to Kaduna State, adding that most of them will increase pensioners’ entitlements when his administration increases the emolument of retirees.

Governor Uba Sani also acceded to the union’s request by giving it a bus for the use of its members, promising to give NUP a land within Kaduna metropolis.