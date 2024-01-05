President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

President Tinubu particularly congratulated Ms Funke Akindele on her record-setting film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The President, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, extolled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,” President Tinubu stated.