The main opposition voice and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has decried the worsening security situation in the country.

Obi said it’s unacceptable that Nigerian children will not be allowed to learn in a secure environment because of criminals.

He charged relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that children go to school and learn in a conducive atmosphere and citizens worship their creator and go about their businesses without hindrance.

Writing on the X handle platform, the former Anambra State governor said; “Just yesterday, I was lamenting the horrible spate of killings, terror attacks and abductions in the country, while calling for more concerted efforts to combat the menace.

He said: “We are again confronted with the ugly news of the abduction of over 200 pupils and students plus a teacher of local primary and junior secondary schools in Kuriga, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

“I once again appeal to the government, both state and federal, to explore all possible means to ensure the safe release of the abducted school children. I urge every Nigerian to continue to work and pray for the nation so that we can collectively conquer our challenges.”