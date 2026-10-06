The apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has welcomed the resolve of the Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic loss of 25 military personnel and crew of Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft that crashed at Igbokoda, Ondo State on Monday.

ACF while describing the incident as tragic said probing the circumstances of the tragedy was to avert such incidents.

In a statement issued by the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad Baba, on Tuesday, ACF extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Nigeria, the Nigeria Air Force and the military establishment at large, as well as families, friends and other loved ones of the deceased.

According to the statement said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is pained at and mourns the tragic loss of 25 lives, comprising military personnel and crew, sequel to a plane crash at Igbokoda, Ondo State, which sad event occurred on Monday, 5th October 2026.

“The loss of lives is tragic in all its ramifications, coming at it did at a very critical and challenging times in the nation.

ACF added, “Particularly unfortunate is the loss of military officers given the role that is expected of such personnel in the fight against insecurity, insurgency and terrorism, the combined total of which is threatening anarchy and striking at the heart of the nation’s quest for sustained development”

“This is not to forget the painful impact on families, friends and loved ones of the dead. ACF prays that Almighty God will fortify all in the necessary faith and stoicism with which to bear the loss and quick return to what normalcy as may have to be managed” ACF said.