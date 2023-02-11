Continental civil society organisation, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to identify policemen, who allegedly joined masked gunmen to attack the house of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in Akwoka, Imo State.

The assailants were reported to engage in shooting spree, detention of innocent persons and destruction of properties in the private residence.

Recall that on January 14, 2023 in Akokwa, Imo State, motorcade conveying gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s house, burnt the building, cars and killed his uncle and three others.

ACJHR noted that while the Police has allegedly been silent on the matter, again, on Tuesday, February 9, 2023, masked gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s house with explosives.

The group in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Comrade Abubakar Isa, wondered why would operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) allegedly in collaboration with the state-backed private militia invaded Ugochinyere’s home.

The latest attack, according to the rights group, was another violation of the right to life and free speech of Ugochinyere, who doubles as spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The statement reads, “We call on the Inspector General of Police, to prevail on Governor Hope Uzodinma and the security chiefs in Imo to rein in these gunmen creating tension in the state and fear in Ideato in particular.

“We also appeal to them to create the appropriate environment for a free and fair poll, retrace their steps and point their gun nozzles at the criminals ravaging the state and not at Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere – a law abiding citizen who is always in the public space, and not hidden from security or public glare.”