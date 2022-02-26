Otunba Olusola Adekanola, a renown golf sponsor, has eulogised the unending services both late Sir Lucky Omoluwa and Ogbueshi Uche Okpuno rendered to the game of golf before they passed on.

Adekanola, the ‘Tax Godzilla’, who sits atop CMCL, believes the 2nd memorial anniversary of Omoluwa and Okpuno should provide one moment of sober reflection for millions of golfers across Nigeria considering how the duo selflessly reached out for their fat wallets while doling out millions of Naira to golf sponsorship in their times.

Adekanola who at a time was sponsoring average of two Pro-Am tourneys to the tone of N10 million monthly also disclosed that he was indeed inspired to do much more for golf when he noticed such huge support coming from Omoluwa and Okpuno.

“At a point I was about the only individual sponsoring Pro-Am events in Nigeria”, Adekanola recalled. “And yet I was not the richest Nigerian around then. My thinking was that if nobody was interested in sponsorship, how would the game grow and how would numerous young and talented golfers we were churning out yearly survive?

“In truth, I was quite lonely at the top of the sponsorship chain before Omoluwa and Okpuno came into the picture. When they came, others like Senator David Mark, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Professor Dibu Ojerinde followed suit.I felt such a relief and I got re energized to do more.”

Adekanola whose CMCL company is equally into arranging luxury golf Tours across the globe disclosed that he would be holding a five-star Pro-Am tournament in honor of Omoluwa and Okpuno sometime in IBB Golf Club, Abuja sometime in September.

“I believe this one move would encourage wealthy Nigerian golfers to imbibe sponsorship and give to the development of the game,” he added.

