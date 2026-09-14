Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the Osun state police commissioner, CP Ibrahim Zungura, to immediately arrest all those involved in the killing of Mr Olalekan Oyeyemi, aka Emir Ajagungbade.

Oyeyemi was reportedly killed during a meeting to resolve the lingering leadership crisis rocking motor parks management across the state.

In a release by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, responding to the killing, the governor further directed the immediate evacuation of the motor parks by warring groups and the establishment of a Park Management System with immediate effect.

While calling for calm among the citizenry, the governor further directed security agencies to restore normalcy in motor parks and ensure law and order across the state.

The governor promised to issue an Executive Order establishing a park management system to restore discipline and order across motor parks in the state.

He charged the commissioner of Police to act immediately to arrest all those involved, adding that law and order must be maintained as all culprits will be brought to book.

“We call on members of the public to remain calm. We will ensure the restoration of peace in all the affected parks and areas. The security agencies are under instruction to ensure the sustainability of peace at all costs.

“We are reintroducing the Park Management System. I will soon issue an executive order to give effect to the new management system to manage parks and garages across the state”, the governor noted in the statement.

Efforts to get a police reaction failed, as the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was not available for comment at the time of this report.