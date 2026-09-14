Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, mourned the passing of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who died a few days to the age of 91.

Obasanjo, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, described Tukur as “a patriot”, whose life was a testament to patriotism, unwavering commitment and stellar public service.

Obasanjo, in the statement, a copy of which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, remarked that the deceased, throughout his long career, which spanned governance, international business and political leadership, carried himself with an unmistakable sense of duty.

In a tribute, which he titled: “Tribute To A Colossus Of Public Service And Industrial Development: Alhaji Bamanga Tukur”, Obasanjo said he received the news of the transition of “my long-time associate, compatriot, and elder statesman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who has returned to his Creator at the age of 91”.

“Bamanga’s life was a testament to patriotism, unwavering commitment, and stellar public service. Throughout his long career, which spanned across governance, international business, and political leadership, he carried himself with an unmistakable sense of duty”.

“From his transformative years steering the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to his tenure as the civilian Governor of the defunct Gongola State and later as Minister of Industries, his focus remained fixed on national productivity and progress.

“Our paths crossed decisively during the formative and challenging eras of our democratic journey, most notably when he served as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While politics often brought robust debates and differing perspectives on the direction of our party and nation, I never for once doubted his foundational love for Nigeria”.

“He was an institutional pillar who stood tall in the face of political storms. Beyond our borders, his leadership as the Chairman of the African Business Roundtable demonstrated his visionary commitment to economic independence and pan-African integration.

“With his passing, Nigeria has lost a colossus and a bridge-builder. He has run his race, made his mark, and left an indelible footprint in the history of our republic.

“On behalf of my family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Tukur family, the government and people of Adamawa State, and his political associates across the nation.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant his soul eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus, and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.”