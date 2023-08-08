BBNaija All Stars: Big Brother House Is ‘Streets’ – Princes

Pamela Ephraim

The first evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Princess Onyejekwe described the Big Brother house as ‘streets’ as she admitted to not being “particularly happy” while opening up on the reason she was quiet on the show.

Reacting to her eviction during an Instagram Live, Princess agreed with a fan who who said “Big Brother house na streets.” She replied saying “my dear, I agree with you, Big Brother’s house is really streets” and berated those who voted for her to be in the bottom three because she was quiet and not in a relationship on the show.

According to the reality TV star, her maturity and experience was the reason she was calm during the show.

Princess insisted that she was not sorry for being calm adding that she is a “grown woman” and can’t “jump into conversations” that doesn’t concern her.

LEADERSHIP reports that Princess was the first housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show after the Eviction Jury comprising of Bisola Aiyeola, Dorathy Bachor and Mike Edwards unanimously voted for her to be evicted on Sunday night.

She said: “Somebody is shouting, problem. Somebody is quiet, problem. You people should pick a struggle. You guys should help me understand this you don’t used to talk in the [Biggie’s] house. Do you want a grown woman like me to be jumping into conversations that I have no business with or conversations that they are not even talking to me or centered around me? Or, people are having issues, it’s none of my business, and you want me to be diving? What is that called? Is that not busy body? You want me to be diving into situations that I have no business in?

“No offence if I’m not your type but look at my age, I have been there, done that. If you’ve a problem with my quiet personality, sorry but not sorry. And I’ve never heard where being cool, calm and calculated was a bad thing.”

The self-acclaimed mature reality star thanked her fans on the live video while she promoted her businesses.