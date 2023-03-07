Ahead of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023 nationwide, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zone C of Benue State, Barrister John Ochoga, has appealed to the people of the area to come out enmass and vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Revd Father Hyacinth Alia, and his deputy, Sam Ode.

This is as the party in the zone has also received defectors from other political parties into it fold barely four days to the governorship election.

Ochoga, a former Commissioner in the State popularly referred to as ‘Akpolofu K Idoma’ for his political sagacity, made the appeal while addressing a mammoth crowd when the APC governorship candidate visited the zone for campaign.

He said a vote for APC governorship candidate and his deputy is a vote for development of the zone and Benue State at large.

He said, “In 2019, we won and as the zonal coordinator our leader, Audu Ogbe, took the result to President Muhammadu Buhari which led to the establishment of the University we have in the zone today.

“So, I want to appeal to you all to vote massively for our candidate, Father Alia. In as much as we are proud to welcome the decampees, let me say on behalf of members of this teeming party that this party has got a foundation that must be respected.

“We must respect members of the party, the new members are welcomed and are very powerful people but the proper way of joining the party is at the ward level. So I urge you to go back to your wards and get recognized. It doesn’t matter whether you are a friend to our incoming governor Father Alia or Chief George Akume, it will not satisfy that condition,” Ochoga appealed to the defectors.