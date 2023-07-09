BREAKING: Tinubu Emerges New ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The decision was reached during the organisation’s 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on Sunday.

As the chairman, Tinubu will play a crucial role in leading the ECOWAS member-states towards economic development, political stability, and cooperation.

As the newly appointed chairman, Tinubu will collaborate closely with member states, regional institutions, and international partners to implement initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, regional trade integration, and social development.

Additionally, he is expected to focus on strengthening the ECOWAS’ collective response to security threats and fostering closer cooperation among member states in addressing regional challenges.