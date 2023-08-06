In an unwavering commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 16.2, which aims to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and violence against children, the Child Rights & Advocacy group of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) has partnered with a school in Makoko, Lagos, to drive awareness of domestic violence and prevention strategies among 200 school-age children.

This remarkable initiative, known as ‘Project SHIELD’ – “Safeguarding Homes: Inspiring, Empowering, and Leading children against Domestic Violence,” was officially launched by the capstone group in April 2023. The project has utilised various platforms, including social media and traditional media such as radio stations like Classic FM, Women FM, and Eko FM, to raise awareness. As part of their efforts, the group recently visited the KHAN Foundation at Iwaya, Makoko, to engage with the school and the children.

The SPPG is an unconventional school that aims to attract, develop, and produce a new generation of political leaders dedicated to advancing sustainable multi-sectoral development in Nigeria.

Ms. Bunmi Akinwonmi, the Project Team Lead, stated, “We are collaborating with the students and relevant staff of the school to raise awareness about domestic violence and educate them on prevention and mitigation strategies.” She further explained that the selection of this particular school was based on the group’s understanding of the correlation between abuse and children from low-income families, as revealed in the ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente.

The ACE Study, which surveyed over 17,000 adults, highlighted the increased risk of experiencing abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction among individuals from low-income households. This includes physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, as well as exposure to domestic violence and substance abuse.

“Our group is actively working on one of the Sustainable Development Goals, Target 16.2, to end all forms of violence against children. We aim to create awareness, generate interest, and catalyse simple actions that contribute to reducing violence among children, allowing them to grow into wholesome adults who can positively contribute to society,” added Ms. Bunmi Akinwonmi.

The capstone group has developed a curriculum that can be expanded and utilized by other organizations and stakeholders interested in collaborating to address this issue.