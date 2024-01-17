Renowned business magnate, Femi Otedola, recently toured the newly operational Dangote Refinery, expressing awe at the facility’s inauguration.

During his visit, Otedola extended congratulations to his close associate, Aliko Dangote, lauding the achievement of establishing the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery.

In an update shared on his official X page on Wednesday, January 17, Otedola remarked, “Today I visited the 8th wonder of the world: the Dangote Oil Refinery, which just started production. Congratulations to my bestie @AlikoDangote on this tremendous feat! Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery in the world. History is made.”

Dangote Refinery Begins Operations

In a parallel development, Eterna Plc, a key player in the energy sector, has unveiled a significant milestone by being appointed the official domestic sales distributor for Dangote Petroleum Refinery products in Nigeria.

This designation solidifies Eterna Plc’s pivotal role as a major distributor of Dangote’s domestic products, underlining the company’s commitment to enhancing product supply.

Benjamin Nwaezeigwe, the Managing Director/CEO of Eterna Plc, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are proud to be appointed as an official distributor of Dangote refinery domestic sale in Nigeria. This partnership with Dangote refinery is a demonstration of our commitment to providing Nigerians with world-class Energy solutions that meet their needs and expectations. We are happy that we are keeping to our promise to stakeholders that the company will remain competitive even in the face of fuel subsidy removal.”