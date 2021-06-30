ForeMedia, a creative media and entertainment company pioneering digital live-streaming of African events has launched Live TV to provide access to real-time African contents across the world.

This coincides with the company’s recognition among London’s Best Creative Agencies by The Best Startup UK as a mission-driven innovative organisation, set to improve the domestic and worldwide market for afro-driven content creation and distribution.

In a statement issued yesterday, the founder and chief executive of the London-based organisation, Hareter Oralusi, said Live TV gives significant degree of control over users’ preferred content in a virtual experience designed to offer the platform that supports excellent video and sound thereby making live streaming of TV show, documentary, and series quicker and simpler.

“With this new feature, content can reach anyone in the world distantly through live streaming, as users are not at any point restricted by geological or size imperatives.

From Live TV, users will discover more than they wish for. Live TV is the brilliant answer anywhere, any time. It is innovatively strong, profoundly viable with all gadgets and operating systems, a solid accomplice in meeting your entertainment needs,” Oralusi said.

Attesting to the top-notch technology, Bart Jaworski, a Senior Product Manager with Microsoft described the Live TV feature as a plus to the many successes ForeMedia has enjoyed recently.

Timi Suara, head of Business Operations said Live TV feature is “customarily needed as a method of widening the extent of our activities globally while additionally staying faithful to our obligation of the limitless accessibility of Afrocentric content for all with only a single click.”

In addition to offering services, the media giant has also unveiled Brains & Talents Afrika – a TV African Talents Show Competition created for live broadcast on ForeTVHub each week across Africa Europe and the Americas where winners are expected to become eminent personalities, specialists and easily recognised global icons.

Also, in a bid to discover and reward talents and excellence, ForeMedia is establishing the BTA Academy Awards designed as a platform for discovering, recognising and rewarding exceptional African creators and artists on an annual basis.